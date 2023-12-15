Rehab Been Going Really Well, Says Ben Stokes In Health Update Post Knee Surgery

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 15 (IANS) England Test skipper Ben Stokes said his rehab has“been going really well” in his recovery post a left knee operation ahead of next month's red-ball tour of India.

Stokes had undergone a surgery at the end of November to solve long-standing problems with his left knee.

The knee problems meant Stokes, 32, was unable to bowl in the last three Ashes Tests this year. It also meant Stokes played in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India as a specialist batter, where he came out of retirement from the format.

“2 week post knee op: First 2 weeks was just relentless icing to get the swelling down and very small amounts of exercises to keep my knee moving. Great to be able to start some work in the gym, hoping for good progression over the next 2 weeks. Rehab been going really well,” said Stokes on his Instagram post.

With the surgery done and recovery in process, Stokes is expected to be fit in time for the five-match Test tour of India, starting from January 25 in Hyderabad, although England men's managing director Rob Key said he won't be bowling in the highly-anticipated series. Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala are the venues for the other four games.

Stokes also opted out from the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to manage his workload and fitness, having last played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, though he missed the rest of the competition after playing two games due to various injuries.

Under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England are yet to lose a Test series, drawing only against New Zealand away from home and in this year's Ashes at home. They have won over all other oppositions they have faced so far, but winning a Test series in India is expected to be the most difficult test of the current regime.

