Tianlong Solution Facilitates The Prevention And Control Of Livestock Diseases

It was recently announced that Tianlong Technology complies with the requirements of Chinese Good Manufacturing Practices for animal drugs. This approval further ensures Tianlong's focus on standardized workflows in the development of animal products.

Tianlong Solution for Livestock Disease Detection

Over the last 26 years, Tianlong Technology has been committed to delivering all-encompassing solutions for molecular diagnostics and genetic testing. In the field of livestock husbandry, Tianlong provides pioneering disease detection solutions, comprising a variety of instruments and matching reagents that allow for swift and reliable detection of swine fever, African swine fever, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, porcine viral diarrhea, foot-and-mouth disease, and avian influenza, among others.

Tianlong's livestock disease detection solution comprises a range of instruments including GeneRotex 96 Nucleic Acid Extractor, Libex Nucleic Acid Extractor, Gentier 96E/96R Real-Time PCR System, and Gentier Mini Series Portable Real-Time PCR System. These instruments exhibit outstanding performance in pathogene nucleic acid detection, guaranteeing the ability to quickly obtain precise, stable, and reliable outcomes, which enhances detection efficiency significantly. Multiple throughput can also meet various detection quantity requirements.

Alongside instruments, Tianlong's compatible nucleic acid extraction and PCR detection kits have also played a crucial part in detecting livestock diseases in many countries. In Southeast Asia, Tianlong partnered with top agribusiness and food groups to undertake livestock disease detection. The process involved the use of Tianlong's Animal Virus DNA and RNA Extraction Kit, and African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) Nucleic Acid Detection Kit (Fluorescence PCR Method). Both kits demonstrate exceptional performance in a wider range of sample types and higher sensitivity. When used in conjunction with Tianlong's instruments, it has capacity to detect large sample volume hence increase the detection rate of low concentration samples.

In China, Tianlong's avian influenza detection products have been utilized effectively by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs), animal epidemic control agencies, and medical institutions during numerous avian influenza epidemics. Furthermore, Tianlong's Avian Influenza Virus H7N9 Nucleic Acid Detection Kit (Fluorescence PCR Method), which includes the detection of both LPAI and HPAI, has gained attention in an animal disease testing laboratory in the Philippines due to its exceptional performance.

To ensure adherence to strict quality standards, Tianlong has implemented a comprehensive quality management system. With ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications, alongside standardized GMP product line for animal drugs, the company's focus on standardized workflows ensures the production of top-quality products.

At present, Tianlong's products have been extensively used in more than 100 countries and regions globally, providing robust assistance in the prevention and control of livestock husbandry epidemics. In the future, Tianlong will continuously strive to engage in research and development to contribute its scientific and technological expertise.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide. We have a wide range of products covering from devices to reagents, including nucleic acid extractors, Real-time PCR systems, All-in-one molecular diagnosis systems, sample processing systems, liquid handling systems, and 300 kinds of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE, and FDA listing, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and have greatly helped the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, Avian influenza, Ebola, Zika, and African swine fever.

