Post-Surgery Bras Market To Reach USD 1,012.9 Million By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in technology research are driving the market for post-surgery bras.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Post-Surgery Bras Market size was valued at USD 403.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to be valued at USD 1,012.9 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among adults, with 2.3 million cases each year, according to the WHO. It is also the leading cause of female cancer deaths in 95% of countries. The incidence of breast cancer diagnoses has risen by around 0.5% every year in recent times.

In the US, around 1 in 8 women face breast cancer during their lifetime. The post-surgery bras market has grown significantly due to the rising cases of breast cancer patients. Mastectomy bras have benefits over traditional bras for post-surgery use. They help with wound care drain management and provide comfort during recovery. These bras are designed to help mastectomy patients regain their natural shape and provide adequate comfort.

They have dedicated pockets for prostheses and a soft inner lining that avoids rubbing against scars or sensitive skin. Mastectomy bras offer comfortable straps, supportive side seams, center front and under bands, padded cups, and no underwire, so they are in high demand.

Segmentation Overview:

The global post-surgery bras market has been segmented into type, application, surgery type, and region. The front hook type holds the largest market share. It allows for easy putting on and taking off, providing comfort for mastectomy patients. Meanwhile, lumpectomy leads the market share (54.1%). It's a less invasive surgery that preserves the appearance of the breast. Post-surgery bras soothe the skin during radiation therapy.

Post-Surgery Bras Market Report Highlights:

The global post-surgery bras market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2032.

The demand for post-surgery bras is increasing due to the high prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness. Mastectomy bras combine fashion trends and femininity to uplift the confidence of breast cancer survivors.

Europe holds the largest market share in breast cancer surgery due to the high prevalence of breast cancer cases in the region. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the EU. This has increased surgeries and awareness regarding post-operative care, further propelling the market growth.

Some prominent players in the post-surgery bras market report include Amoena, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Nicola Jane, Can-Care, Zivame, American Breast Care, Leonisa, Bravelle, Trulife, and Garance, among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Marks & Spencer partnered with Breast Cancer Now to create a range of post-surgery bras.

- Zivame expanded its retail presence with the help of Reliance Brands.

Post-Surgery Bras Market Segmentation:

By Type : Camisole Bras, Front Hook, Full-Figure Mastectomy Bras, and Mastectomy Swimwear

By Application: Teenagers and Adults

By Surgery Type: Mastectomy, Lumpectomy, and Breast Reconstruction

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

