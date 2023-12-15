               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115


12/15/2023 6:33:08 AM

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 12/20/2023 12/20/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,043 2,117
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.250 / 8.280 83.150 / 2.530
Total Number of Bids Received 5 12
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,043 2,117
Total Number of Successful Bids 5 12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 5 12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.250 / 8.280 83.150 / 2.530
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.462 / 8.190 83.550 / 2.490
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.250 / 8.280 83.150 / 2.530
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.362 / 8.230 83.275 / 2.517
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.462 / 8.190 83.550 / 2.490
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.250 / 8.280 83.150 / 2.530
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.362 / 8.230 83.275 / 2.517
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00 1.00

