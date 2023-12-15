Tsplus Remote Support 3.6 Unleashes Web-Based Management For Ultimate Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is thrilled to unveil its latest breakthrough – Remote Support 3.6 is now equipped with a cutting-edge Web-accessible Administration Console, empowering administrators to take control from any corner of the world, using just a web browser. This sophisticated console is designed to elevate collaboration and efficiency, fostering a new era of seamless remote support management.



Effortless Remote Support Administration from Anywhere

TSplus Remote Support has long been hailed for simplifying remote administration and troubleshooting, allowing seamless control of computers, even unattended. The Administration Console, exclusively available to subscription users, is a game-changer in team collaboration. Administrators can grant access to specific folders containing computers, facilitating efficient teamwork and resource sharing within the subscription. The new Web access for the Administration Console takes this efficiency to the next level, enabling IT administrators, Management Service Providers, and support teams to effortlessly manage computers within the subscription from a single, central location – all from the convenience of any device with internet access.

Cross-Platform Remote Support

The tireless efforts of TSplus' dedicated development team have resulted in a fully cross-platform solution. With compatibility for Mac OS, Windows, and now, mobile devices, TSplus Remote Support adapts to users' preferred environment, ensuring a flexible and versatile experience.

Secure Remote Connections

Security is non-negotiable, and TSplus Remote Support prioritizes it with modern TLS encryption for all connections. Managed by TSplus experts and strategically located servers around the world, users can rest assured that their data is in safe hands, delivering a secure and reliable remote support experience.

Affordable SaaS Solution

TSplus Remote Support is not just cutting-edge; it's budget-friendly too. Subscriptions start as low as $8/month, making it an accessible and cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

For a comprehensive overview of the enhancements introduced in version 3.6, TSplus Remote Support customers can consult the detailed changelog . Curious about Remote Support capabilities? Download a free 15-day trial from the website and witness the transformation firsthand. At TSplus, user feedback is invaluable, helping the developer to refine and enhance its services continually.

TSplus Remote Support Subscription administrators can experience the Web Administration Console at .

Press Contact:

Floriane Mer – Marketing Manager

TSplus Group

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at