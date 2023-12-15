European Leaders Agree To Initiate Negotiations On Ukraine's EU Accession

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union announced on Thursday that it will start negotiations on Ukraine's membership.

The President of the European Council called this decision a“clear sign of hope” for Ukraine and Europe.

The President of Ukraine hailed the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership as a resounding victory for Ukraine and the entire continent of Europe. This statement reflects Ukraine's optimism and hope for a closer relationship with the European Union, emphasizing the significance of this historic step towards integration.

EU leaders held a two-day meeting on Thursday to discuss the start of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova.

At this meeting, they reviewed issues such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the continued support of the European Union for Ukraine.

Although negotiations over Ukraine's membership in the union may take years, Zelensky referred to it as a“victory for Ukraine and all of Europe.”

The Prime Minister of Belgium said,“This is a clear message to Moscow. We Europeans will not abandon Ukraine.”

Simultaneously with Ukraine, EU leaders decided to start membership negotiations with Moldova.

Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, who is close to Russia, opposed the negotiations on Ukraine's membership. He said,“The European Union is committing a terrible mistake and must be stopped.”

Referring to the agreement of the leaders of 26 EU countries, he said,“Even if 26 of them want to do this and we alone oppose it, it's a mistake; we are destroying the European Union.”

