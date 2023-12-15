Row Intensifies In Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Chairman Refuses To Step Down

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (IANS) A day after members in the general council of the state's premier Malayalam film body, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, demanded removal of Renjith as the chairman of the academy, and reiterated their demand on Friday, Renjith said that he would not quit.

Renjith is an award winning director, actor and also a producer and a hugely successful script writer.

Confirming that nine of the 15 members took part in the meeting held to discuss the way Renjith is behaving in an autocratic way, on Friday, the detractors again said the same.

“We reiterate our demand that either Renjith should correct himself, if not he should step down. The chairman is exceeding his brief and behaves in a manner not fitting his position. He is contemptuous of all and thinks he has the ultimate powers and takes arbitrary decisions. We have already intimated our deep concerns to the government,” said Manoj Khana, a general council member who said that nine of the 15 members are deeply disturbed in the way the chairman is behaving.

“Renjith thinks the Academy is like a shooting location but our affiliations is towards the Academy and its well being,” added Khana.

Even though the wrangling between Renjith and his detractors are out in the open when the eight day 28th International Film Festival of Kerala ends here on Friday, the conduct of the event has not been affected on account of wrangling.

Trouble began when award winning film director Biju resigned from the post of director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation following the curt remarks made by Renjith about Biju's film that was screened at the ongoing film festival.

But Renjith on Friday dismissed all the wrangling and said all is fine in the Academy.

“Everything what's been heard is the creation of the media. There has been no meeting at all and those who are out in the open are only a few, as three of them whom they named have told me they did not take part in any meeting. There is no question of me resigning as there exists no such issue. If at all it happens, you (media) will be the first to be told,” said Renjith.

Renjith appeared to have got support when the CPI-M state secretary V said nothing much needs to be looked into what is being said about Renjith, as he has done a good job organising the IFFK.

With the IFFK ending later in the day, all eyes are on the detractors and what their next action would be.

