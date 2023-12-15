Parliament 'Attack': Bengal Police Begin Probe To Check Lalit Jha's Maoist 'Connections'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 15 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have started a probe to see if the NGO having links to Lalit Jha, the prime accused in the Parliament security breach incident, had any connection with the Maoists, an official said on Friday.

An apprehension over Maoist links emerged after it was learnt that the NGO -- Samyabadi Subhash Sabha runs a free coaching centre at Tunturi district in West Bengal's Purulia district, which was once a stronghold of the Maoists.

Jha's acquaintance in West Bengal, Nilakkha Aich, is said to be one of the founding members of the NGO.

Aich had already been questioned by the West Bengal Police on Thursday.

As per preliminary information received by the police about the coaching centre, it is housed in an isolated and dilapidated room with asbestos shade and broken windows.

According to the local residents of Tunturi village, some children used to come there.

Aich, a second-year under-graduate student at a reputed college in West Bengal, was reportedly acquainted with Lalit Jha and the latter had sent video of the security breach in the Lok Sabha to the mobile phone of Aich through WhatsApp on Wednesday, hours after the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team, headed by two senior officers, has arrived here for an investigation into the matter, especially on the antecedents of Jha during his stay in Kolkata.

According to sources, during his stay in Kolkata, Jha had rented a place in the Burrabazar area.

As per the owner of the house, Jha used to pay the rent online.

The neighbours have told the police that Jha was an extremely introvert person who rarely interacted with them. The Delhi Police are expected to question Aich in this connection.

--IANS

src/pgh