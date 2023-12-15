2024 Global Duty-Free And Travel Retail Market: An In-Depth Analysis And Forecast Of Industry Till 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

The global " Duty-Free and Travel Retail Marke " research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, market shares, and growth prospects. It also covers historical and projected market size for many market categories, including product type, application, major players, key regions, and key countries. The Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Report also includes a competitive landscape and in-depth analyses of the key industry participants [ Dufry, Lagardere Travel Retail Group, Lotte Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, The Shilla Duty Free]

Furthermore, the report presents a holistic view of the market by analyzing various factors such as technological advancements, regulatory policies, and macroeconomic factors that will impact the growth trajectory of the Duty-Free and Travel Retail market. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the market segmentation by types, which highlights the key areas of growth and the potential opportunities for market players.

In addition, the report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the market, including the key players operating in the industry and their financial performance, product offerings, and business strategies. The report also includes a SWOT analysis of the market players, which provides an in-depth understanding of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and barriers.

Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:



Dufry

Lagardere Travel Retail Group

Lotte Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

The Shilla Duty Free

Flemingo International Ltd

James Richardson

Aer Rianta International

King Power International Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas China Duty Free Group

Segmentation by type:



Personal Care

Tobacco

Wines Others

Segmentation by application:



Airports

Stations

Ferries Others

Overall, Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market research is a valuable resource for industry participants, investors, and other stakeholders looking to gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics, growth potential, and competitive landscape of the Duty-Free and Travel Retail market.

As the global economy mends, the growth of Duty-Free and Travel Retail will have significant change from previous year. The global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market size will reach significant USD in 2028, growing at a CAGR over the analysis period. The Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market report pages [ 102] also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Reasons to Purchase:



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Duty-Free and Travel Retail market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Annual Sales 2018-2029

2.2 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Segment by Type

2.3 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales by Type

2.4 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Segment by Channel

2.5 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales by Channel

3 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail by Company

3.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Breakdown Data by Company

3.2 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Annual Revenue by Company (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Duty-Free and Travel Retail Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Duty-Free and Travel Retail Product Location Distribution

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Duty-Free and Travel Retail by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size by Geographic Region (2018-2023)

4.2 World Historic Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size by Country/Region (2018-2023)

4.3 Americas Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales by Country

5.2 Americas Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Duty-Free and Travel Retail Sales by Channel

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 China Taiwan

7 Europe

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East and Africa

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

10.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Duty-Free and Travel Retail

10.4 Industry Chain Structure of Duty-Free and Travel Retail

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11.1 Sales Channel

11.2 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Distributors

11.3 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Duty-Free and Travel Retail by Geographic Region

12.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size Forecast by Region

12.2 Americas Forecast by Country

12.3 APAC Forecast by Region

12.4 Europe Forecast by Country

12.5 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Country

12.6 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Forecast by Type

12.7 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Forecast by Channel

13 Key Players Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

