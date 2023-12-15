The Week In Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a nacho cheese-flavored spirit and an AI-powered tour of Santa's North Pole cabin.

"We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America.This was the 13th intercept for the program, which protects the U.S. by destroying incoming ballistic missiles while they are outside the Earth's atmosphere.Access to both free ad-supported and paid premium video content will be available on TuckerCarlson. Carlson's non-subscriber video content will continue to be available on X.The partnership will deliver on three goals: (1) sharing in-depth information with labor leaders and workers on AI technology trends; (2) incorporating worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology; and (3) helping shape public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers."Sickle cell disease is a rare, debilitating and life-threatening blood disorder with significant unmet need, and we are excited to advance the field especially for individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by the disease," said Nicole Verdun, M.D., director of the Office of Therapeutic Products within the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research."We're proud of doing the hard work to better understand the impact of different emissions on the environment and using science to guide the technology we are developing to invent the future of flight," said Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace.Families can take a virtual 3D tour of the Clauses' North Pole cabin and explore every charming corner using a floor plan generated by artificial intelligence (AI). They'll also find bigger, high-resolution photos of never-before-seen spaces, such as Santa's mailroom and gift-wrapping suite, organized room by room.Impact 20 showcases the startups driving world-changing innovation in diverse industries–from AI to sustainability, virtual healthcare, digital curriculum solutions, teletherapy and more. "Startups like these are laboratories for socially conscious capitalism," said Matt Heimer, Fortune executive editor for features.Chipotle's Cultivate Next venture fund makes early-stage investments into strategically aligned companies that further Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World and help accelerate the company's aggressive growth plans.The last of a legend, the Chrysler 300C, rolled off the line at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant, with Brampton team members gathered to commemorate final production of the HEMI®-powered vehicle - a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C.The first of its kind M&M'S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge will offer the ultimate cozy holiday movie watching experience to those flying through the Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). The "home away from home" holiday pop up will be cheerfully decorated, equipped with comfortable seating, and will entertain travelers with a classic holiday movie on loop.A Company spokesperson stated, "Despite a robust effort to identify prospective investors and partners to successfully recapitalize the business, we were unable to find a partner willing to infuse the necessary capital for the path ahead given the ongoing difficult macroeconomic climate and the decline in discretionary consumer spend."

