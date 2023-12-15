Explore The 2023 Evolution Of Shared Mobility Infrastructure In Top 20 Smart Cities With Forecasts To 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study provides an overview of the shared mobility infrastructure status of the top 20 cities globally. This study offers an overview of how the best cities in the world, in both developing and developed markets, are progressing on their shared infrastructure buildout. The study period is 2022-2035.
It takes a deep dive into the statistics, competitive landscape, investments, and regulations of each city's various shared mobility modes. The research covers shared mobility modes, including kick scooters, bike sharing, car sharing, ride hailing, and future share mobility (e.g., autonomous vehicles).
The study lists the major ongoing shared mobility infrastructure projects and their benefits and future outlook. It delves into the economic, regulatory, and funding factors that will determine the course and the growth of shared mobility infrastructure. Additionally, discussions cover an analytical take on the growth drivers and constraints for each city as well as future outlook and challenges.
The analyst expects shared mobility infrastructure spending to increase as more and more cities pursue their zero emissions targets, and reducing emissions from transportation is the biggest priority.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Smart City Investments Curbside Management EV Charging
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Infrastructure Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Overview of Shared Mobility Infrastructure Scope of Analysis Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Shared Mobility Stakeholder Evolution Benchmarking Methodology City Benchmark: The Top 10 City Benchmark: Rest of the World
3. Europe
City Overview: London London: Mobility Statistics, 2022 London: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 London: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support London: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Paris Paris: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Paris: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Paris: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Paris: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Berlin Berlin: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Berlin: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Berlin: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Berlin: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Madrid Madrid: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Madrid: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Madrid: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Madrid: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Amsterdam Amsterdam: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Amsterdam: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Milan Milan: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Milan: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Milan: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Milan: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Copenhagen Copenhagen: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Copenhagen: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
4. North America
City Overview: Toronto Toronto: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Toronto: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Toronto: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Toronto: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Los Angeles Los Angeles: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Los Angeles: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: New York City (NYC) NYC: Mobility Statistics, 2022 NYC: Shared Mobility Overview NYC: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support NYC: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
5. Latin America
City Overview: Bogota Bogota: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Bogota: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Bogota: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support City Overview: Mexico City Mexico City: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Mexico City: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Mexico City: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Mexico City: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Sao Paulo Sao Paulo: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Sao Paulo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
6. Asia
City Overview: Singapore Singapore: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Singapore: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Singapore: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Singapore: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Seoul Seoul: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Seoul: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Seoul: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Seoul: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Tokyo Tokyo: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Tokyo: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Tokyo: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Tokyo: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Bengaluru Bengaluru: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Bengaluru: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Dubai Dubai: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Dubai: Shared Mobility Overview Dubai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Dubai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Shanghai Shanghai: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Shanghai: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Shanghai: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Shanghai: Shared Mobility Future Outlook City Overview: Sydney Sydney: Mobility Statistics, 2022 Sydney: Shared Mobility Overview, 2022 Sydney: Shared Mobility Infrastructure and Support Sydney: Shared Mobility Future Outlook
