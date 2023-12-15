Construction Of AIIMS In Rewari To Start Soon: Hry Health Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday that the work for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari is expected to start shortly.

Responding to a query raised by Congress member Charanjeev Rao during the ongoing winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, Vij said the Haryana government, in its commitment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state, has acquired 203 acres of land at a cost of Rs 40 lakh per acre.

“This prime land has been leased to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for constructing an AIIMS in Rewari. To expedite the pre-investment activities required for the project, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) was appointed by the Health Ministry on November 28,” Vij said.

The minister added that the state government is dedicated to advancing healthcare facilities in the region with the eagerly-anticipated initiation of construction activities for AIIMS, Rewari.

