THERE Will Be No Wyntercon In Eastbourne In 2024.

(MENAFN- Pressat) It's with a heavy heart that I share the latest about WynterCon, a key component of Eastbourne's cultural scene for over ten years. Our move is a direct response to the unsustainable venue cost increases at the Winter Garden - a staggering 58% in 2023, and an additional 33% hike for 2024. Facing almost £25k in venue fees alone makes this venue impossible to use for our fundraising event change doesn't just affect us. It has a profound impact on Eastbourne's economy too. The loss of over 800-night hotel stays usually secured during our off-season event, will be felt widely across the local hospitality sector. These cost-driven decisions have repercussions that ripple far beyond our event, we're facing the future with hope. Collaborating with Hastings opens up exciting new avenues. We're dedicated to our cause and eagerly anticipate the new opportunities this change brings.

Dear Friends and Supporters,So, you have seen the news and are bound to have some questions. We want to provide some insights and clarity on the recent developments surrounding our next annual WynterCon event.**Why the Move from Eastbourne, Our Historic Home?**The tough decision to relocate for WynterCon XI was driven primarily by the unsustainable increases in our venue costs. Our hire costs for Eastbourne's Winter Garden, our traditional venue, suffered a steep increase of 58% in 2023. The fees quoted for returning in 2024 took a further 33% leap. Despite our best efforts to negotiate over the last two months, the increase in hire fees stood firm. As an event that prides itself on raising funds for a local Eastbourne charity whilst keeping our ticket prices accessible, incurring almost £25k in venue costs alone is simply not viable.**The Choice of Hastings Station Plaza Campus as Our New Venue**When seeking a new home for WynterCon, East Sussex College - Hastings Station Plaza Campus emerged as a beacon of support and enthusiasm. Their team is instrumental in facilitating what we hope will be a seamless transition to the new venue, bringing a blend of professionalism and warmth. Every venue has its own unique challenges, but with the collaborative spirit shown by the College, we're confident in overcoming them together. **Embracing Change and Looking Ahead**Change is an integral part of growth, and WynterCon is no exception. As we embark on this new chapter, we're cognisant of the mixed emotions it may bring. Sadly, moving away from Eastbourne might mean losing some of our long-time supporters. However, we also see this as an opportunity to welcome new faces in Hastings, broadening our community. We've ensured the new venue is accessible. The modern campus is built in the middle of Hastings, right next to a train and bus station - so getting to the venue could not be easier! WynterCon is evolving, and with change comes new possibilities. We're excited about what lies ahead and are committed to making 2024 a truly memorable year's look forward to a fantastic year, filled with new experiences and success and upwards!Thank you for your understanding and unwavering support during this transition regards,Mr WynterCon

