M&M Video Games To Unveil Rare Nintendo 'Holy Grails' This Weekend

M&M Video Games, a beloved local gaming haven, is set to captivate retro gaming enthusiasts this weekend with two of the rarest items in world of video game collecting: an original 1990 Nintendo World Championship Video Game cartridge, and two graded copies of the exceptionally rare Stadium Events game for the NES.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Located in the heart of Tampa, M&M Video Games is a must-visit hotspot for gamers seeking nostalgia and rare finds. This weekend, the store is set to take enthusiasts on a trip down memory lane by unveiling not one, but two highly sought-after gems from the golden era of gaming.

Nintendo "Holy Grail" Cartridges

Graded NES cartridges, Nintendo World Series Championship and Stadium Events

The highlight is an original Nintendo World Championship Video Game cartridge, a true collector's item from the origins of competitive Nintendo gameplay. The cartridge is one of 90 issued to the finalists of the first Nintendo World Championship tournament, held at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1990.

The cartridge contains three customized minigames based on the popular games Super Mario Bros. (1985), Rad Racer (1987), and Tetris (1989). The objective is to achieve a high score according to a custom cumulative scoring formula across all games, within a total time limit of 6 minutes and 21 seconds. The cartridge contains a unique timer that allows the gameplay duration to be increased or decreased, specifically for competitive play.

In addition to the Nintendo World Championship cartridge, M&M Video Games will proudly showcase two graded copies of the exceptionally rare Stadium Events game for the NES. Only a few thousand copies of the game were produced before Nintendo bought the rights and re-branded it as World Class Track Meet. While the latter would go on to sell millions of copies, the original was pulled from store shelves, with less than a dozen known to be in circulation today. In fact, the latest authenticated copy was sold at M&M Video Games earlier this year for more than $30,000.

"We are thrilled to bring these exceptional pieces of gaming history to our community. The Nintendo World Championship cartridge and Stadium Events game are iconic artifacts that resonate with both seasoned collectors and those new to the gaming world," said Jon Fotis, owner of M&M Video Games. "This exhibition is our way of sharing these rare items, and celebrating the incredible journey of video gaming with our customers."

The event is open to the public and will take place at M&M Video Games located at 1548 E Fowler Ave in Tampa on December 16 & 17 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The owner of the cartridges will be accepting bids from any collectors looking to obtain these items.

