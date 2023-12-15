Azerbaijan Could Become Member Of Cotton Improvement Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Research Institute of Plant Protection and Technical Plants
of the Ministry of Agriculture has hosted a presentation on the
country's joining the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
According to the information, the presentation was held with the
support of the institution and the "Azerbaijan Cotton Producers
Association". It was organised by the Public Union. In the
presentation the participants were informed about the essence of
the "Better Cotton Initiative", directions of activity, benefits
for business entities engaged in cotton production, and research
institutes.
BCI was founded in 2005 and is the world's largest non-profit
organization. Its goal is to create a global standard for more
sustainable cotton cultivation. To fulfill this mission, BCI's
licensed breeders (i.e. 2 countries 3.23 mln) on five continents
> people) are trained to adopt environmentally, socially, and
economically more sustainable production methods.
The training aims to use water more efficiently, minimize the
use of chemicals, and the negative environmental impact of
pesticides, and improve the livelihoods and economic development of
cotton farmers.
Participants were told that BCI cotton is grown separately, not
mixed with conventional cotton. "Better Cotton"; so-called cotton
mills are bought and sold by BCI members. These patterns can be
tracked throughout the production and supply chain using a mass
(weight) balance calculation system. The Better Cotton Initiative
brings together farmers, textile brands, and fashion companies
around the world.
