Ukraine's Defense Minister Invites Türkiye To Join 'Maritime Coalition'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has proposed that Türkiye join the new "maritime capability coalition" to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

The minister said this at a meeting with the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry .

"We are grateful to Türkiye for supporting Ukraine from day one of the full-scale invasion in the matter of ensuring security in the Black Sea. We invite Türkiye to join the maritime coalition," Umerov said.

Both parties also discussed potential cooperation in defense production.

UK gives Ukraine Viking amphibious vehicles and raiding craft as part of 'maritime coalition'

Bilgen stressed that Turkey's all-round support for Ukraine would continue.

The efforts of the maritime capability coalition, the creation of which was initiated by the United Kingdom and Norway, are aimed at stopping Russia's interference in the freedom of navigation, particularly in the functioning of the Black Sea grain export corridor.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

