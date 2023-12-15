Japan Imposes Sanctions On 57 Russian Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 15, the Japanese government introduced new restrictive measures against Russia for its war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by France24 .

Official Tokyo has added 57 more companies from Russia and six companies from the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Syria, and Uzbekistan to its sanctions list.

In total, Japan has imposed an export ban on 494 Russian companies, 27 Belarusian companies, and six other countries.

Tokyo has already frozen a number of assets of Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as banned the export of goods to Russian military companies and the export of construction and engineering services.

The new sanctions will take effect on December 22 for Russian companies and December 27 for other companies.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 14, the UK government approved a law on restrictions on goods, technologies and sources of funding that could support Russia's war against Ukraine.