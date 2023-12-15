Security System At ZNPP Degrading: SNRIU Head Names Risks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The safety system at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continues to degrade. The personnel at the plant are incompetent.

This was stated by Acting Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) Oleh Korikov at a briefing at Ukrinform.

"Among the risks we note is incompetent personnel managing the nuclear facility. Illegal management gives orders, and the personnel of the control room does not have the appropriate qualifications and experience to carry out operational management of nuclear facilities," Korikov emphasized.

The destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir also has a significant impact on ZNPP, as any nuclear power plant must have a reliable source of water for cooling.

"The level of militarization of ZNPP is increasing, the technological premises continue to be used as a shelter for weapons, explosives, and military equipment," Korikov said.

He noted that the Russians are restricting the access of IAEA representatives to some areas of the occupied power plant. There is evidence that the Russians are launching from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery on the territories adjacent to the ZNPP.

In addition, the power plant still receives electricity from only one power line. The second line, the backup line, cannot be restored.

In 2023, reagent leakage from the first circuit of the power unit to the second circuit was recorded twice. At the same time, the automatic radiation monitoring data transmission system is not working.

Korikov said that the only way to ensure the safe operation of ZNPP is to transfer it under the control of Energoatom.

As reported, ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant personnel. The invaders ignore the IAEA decision to return ZNPP to Energoatom's control.