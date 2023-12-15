Birbank Introduces Innovation In The Banking Sector: Digital Deposit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, has once again
marked a milestone in the banking sector. Birbank's mobile
application has introduced a brand-new product called“Digital
Deposit”.
To benefit from the convenient and advantageous features of the
“Digital Deposit”, customers simply need to access the“Deposit”,
section within the“More” menu in the Birbank mobile app. They can
proceed to the“New Deposit” section, complete the required
information, and apply.
The primary advantage of this product is that customers can earn
a 9% income within a 12-month campaign frame, all through an
entirely online process. The insured amount volume stands at 100
000 manats, and the campaign runs until January 31.
With the“Digital Deposit” it is possible to place deposits in
the AZN currency for periods of 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or 36
months, ranging from a minimum of 1₼ to a maximum of 250 000 ₼. The
deposit income is provided at the end of the term. Calculating the
interest amount using the deposit calculator is easily possible:
For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to
, 196 Call
Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card,
download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196
short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit
the Birbank centers.
