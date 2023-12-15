Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up USD 2.79 To USD 77.17

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 2.79 to reach USD 77.17 per barrel on Thursday compared with USD 74.38 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts rose USD 2.35 to reach USD 76.61 pb, while identical deals of the West Texas Intermediate crude went up USD 2.11 to stand at USD 71.58 a barrel. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.