NCCAL Mourns Abdulaziz Al-Babtain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) - The General Secretariat of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) mourned the late Kuwaiti businessman, writer and eminent poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, who passed away Friday.

In a statement, the secretariat conveyed the condolences of the Minister of Information, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and NCCAL Chairman Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to the family of the deceased.

Abdulaziz Al-Babtain is considered to be one of the most prominent men of culture and poetry in the Kuwaiti and Arab cultural scene, and has published several collections of poetry.

He was the head of Al-Babtain Group for Poetic Creativity and held positions in several educational and literary institutions in the Arab world and was awarded honorary doctorate degrees from many Arab and international universities in recognition of his distinguished contributions in the fields of literature, culture and poetry. (end)

ta











MENAFN15122023000071011013ID1107602564