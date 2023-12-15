OIC Condemns Israel's Crimes In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday decried the continuing Israeli occupation forces' crimes in the occupied territories, latest of which was the ugly crime in Jenin city and the adjacent camp where 12 Palestinians had fallen as martyrs.

The OIC lambasted the occupation forces for the ongoing crimes and the war namely their desecration of a mosque in Jenin where some soldiers performed Talmudic rituals through loudspeakers.

The attacks on the mosque came amid systematic acts of desecration of other sacred sites particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, in a flagrant breach of the international and humanitarian laws.

The organization called anew upon the international community to coerce the Israeli occupiers to halt the blatant military aggression on the Palestinians, in implementation of the UN General Assembly latest resolution. It also called for prosecuting the Israeli aggressors for the dangerous breaches and the continuing war crimes against the Palestinian people, their territories and sanctities.

Jenin had witnessed since last Tuesday recurring attacks by the Israeli forces, killing 12 of the residents and injuring 34 others. (end)

