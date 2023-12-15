TEC Forges Strategic Alliance With Swisher Electric Cooperative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alliance Adds Cooperative Strength and Sustainability in Rural Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Swisher Electric Cooperative (SEC). Incorporated in 1939, SEC serves members in the Texas Panhandle, including Swisher, Hale, Briscoe, Castro, Randall, and Armstrong Counties, and maintains over 3,714 miles of line.

SEC is a member-owned non-profit electric cooperative that currently serves over 1,600 members and 7,989 connected meters. "At SEC, we strive to provide reliable and efficient service to our members," said SEC's General Manager Dwain Tipton . "We have studied the entire distribution system and believe an alliance with TEC will help streamline the supply chain allowing us to continue offering the same high level of service we have for over eighty years."

"We are proud to support SEC in their mission to keep the lights on," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "They are known across the Texas Panhandle for being committed to their community and putting their members first."

"At TEC, we are guided by the seven cooperative principles, and aggregated buying power is one of the best examples of cooperation among cooperatives," said Andrews. Alliances benefit Texas cooperatives by giving them more leverage through increased purchasing power, saving co-ops time and money."

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century, and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services

facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit .

About Swisher Electric Cooperative: Swisher Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned, non-profit electric cooperative that strives to provide members the highest reliability of service. Incorporated in 1939, with 189 members in the area, SEC now serves over 1,600 members in Swisher, Hale, Briscoe, Castro, Randall, and Armstrong counties. The Cooperative maintains 3,714 miles of overhead, underground, and transmission lines.

SEC's mission is to supply the present and future electrical service needs of Swisher Electric consumers in an efficient and economical manner; and to have a sound financial base in order to provide the highest reliability of service. For more information, visit .

