Deferred Compensation Claims Alert: Financial Advisors Represented By Rosca Scarlato LLC Are Pursuing Claims For Forfeited Deferred Compensation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial advisors required to enroll in deferred compensation plans offered by their former broker-dealer firms and who forfeited their deferred compensation upon leaving those firms, may have claims for compensation against their former employers . Rosca Scarlato LLC, a leading plaintiffs' law firm that prosecutes employment disputes and ERISA claims on behalf of financial industry professionals is currently pursuing claims in arbitration for forfeited deferred compensation on behalf of over one hundred financial advisors against those advisors' former broker-dealer employers.



Investment Advisors May Be Able to Seek Repayment of Deferred Compensation Forfeited Upon Leaving for New Employment

The deferred compensation cases filed by the Rosca Scarlato attorneys on behalf of numerous financial advisors allege that certain broker-dealer deferred compensation plans had vesting periods and forfeiture provisions that violated the applicable rules and regulations.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys allege that their clients were improperly forced to forfeit earned deferred compensation when they left their employers to pursue employment opportunities with other brokerage firms. The claimants are seeking repayment of such deferred compensation from their former employers.

The cases, which are employment related, not customer disputes, are not reported on the advisors' BrokerCheck reports.

Rosca Scarlato Offers Free Case Evaluation to Financial Advisors Concerned About Lost Deferred Compensation

Rosca Scarlato ERISA attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have substantial experience representing advisors in deferred compensation disputes and are currently pursuing numerous arbitration cases on behalf of harmed financial advisors across the country.

Different advisors may have different legal situations, and each advisor's situation and options to seek recovery of his or her forfeited deferred compensation must be individually evaluated. All evaluations are free.

The Rosca Scarlato ERISA attorneys typically work on a contingency fee basis. All case expenses are advanced by the law firm, and the firm only gets paid for its fees and expenses if and when there is a recovery, wherever permitted.

Visit for more information about the Rosca Scarlato attorneys' background and admissions to practice law. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – ...

Paul Scarlato – ...

This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. © Rosca Scarlato 2023