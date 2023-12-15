AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report For 16 Leading Enterpise Endpoint Security Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the Enterprise Endpoint Security Test report of 16 IT security solutions

- Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The rapid evolution of the threat landscape continues to challenge anti-virus vendors, demanding continuous improvement and adaptation from security products. The 2023 H2 Enterprise Security Test Report from AV-Comparatives unveils how security solutions have evolved over the years to confront these evolving threats while enhancing protection.This comprehensive report encompasses test results for the second half of 2023, evaluating various aspects of endpoint security solutions. It includes critical testing categories such as Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Performance (Speed Impact), False-Positives Tests, and product descriptions, providing a holistic view of each product's capabilities.Endpoint security solutions for enterprises and SMBs from 16 leading vendors were rigorously tested in this series, including Avast, Bitdefender, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware, and WatchGuard.The report outlines the findings of four key test categories of AV-Comparatives' 2023 Enterprise Main-Test Series:1.Real-World Protection Test: This extensive long-term test, spanning four months, assesses how well the endpoint protection software defends against Internet-borne threats.2.Malware Protection Test: This evaluation requires the tested products to identify and neutralise malicious programs that could potentially infiltrate company systems, whether through the local area network or external drives.3.Performance Test: The Performance Test ensures that the tested products provide robust protection without compromising system speed and efficiency.4.False Alarm Test: For each protection test, a False Alarm Test is conducted to ascertain that the endpoint protection software does not trigger excessive false alarms (false positives), which can be particularly disruptive within business networks.The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.Ultimately, the December 2023 Business Report by AV-Comparatives offers IT managers and CISOs a detailed and insightful overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products. Armed with this knowledge, they can make informed decisions about which solutions align best with their specific needs and business requirements.The next awards are for the 2024 H1 qualification in the March-June testing period and are published in July. Like all AV-Comparatives public test reports , the Business Security Report is generally available and free of charge.AboutAV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

