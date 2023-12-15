City Of Bartow, FL, Grows Opengov Partnership To Increase Efficiency In Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City will be able to leverage OpenGov's automated processes, connecting departments seamlessly and providing real-time insights through advanced dashboards.

WAUWATOSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate manual processes and paper-based workflows from its asset management work, the City of Bartow, Florida, was looking for a more efficient system. It found the solution by growing its partnership with OpenGov , the leading software provider known for its innovative technology and ability to transform municipal operations.Located just an hour from Tampa, the City of Bartow was determined to improve its FEMA applications so it could recoup more in reimbursements following seasonal disasters. In its search for a new solution, the City prioritized features like automated workflows and GIS integration. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive capabilities, promising a streamlined, data-driven approach to asset management.The adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management has the potential to revolutionize Bartow's operational efficiency. The City will soon be able to leverage OpenGov's automated processes, connecting departments seamlessly and providing real-time insights through advanced dashboards. Further, the availability of a mobile application is expected to significantly enhance field operations, fostering a more responsive and agile municipal workforce.The City of Bartow joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here