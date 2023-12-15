City Of New Haven, CT, Streamlines Procurement With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Challenged by the limitations of a manual, paper-based procurement system and the lack of a unified source of procurement data, the City of New Haven, CT was looking for a modern solution. It found the answer in OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.The second largest city in the state of Connecticut, the City of New Haven is a historic municipality with a strong commitment to efficient public service. In looking for a new platform, City leadership wanted to find a system with strong, modern performance and features. Top on the list of priorities was a system that could automate and centralize procurement processes. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to provide comprehensive contract management and robust reporting, meeting the City's need for a more efficient and standardized approach.Embracing OpenGov Procurement, New Haven will soon be able to leverage the system to transform its procurement operations. The City is poised to benefit from features like automated notifications, streamlined contract management, and a self-service vendor management system. These advancements are expected to significantly reduce review times and improve operational efficiency, potentially helping the City manage its resources more effectively.The City of New Haven joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

