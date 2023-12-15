Gamefi Token TG.Casino Raises $4M After $45M Wagered As Whale Traders Buy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

TG

($TGC) has raised $4 million as its Telegram-based crypto casino goes from strength to strength after seeing more than $45 million wagered on the platform, with its presale heading for a sellout.

Total deposits on the casino, live events and sportsbook platform have surpassed $4.5 million, and the player count is nudging 3,000. Meanwhile, the number of subscribers to its Telegram channel has mushroomed beyond the 11,000 mark.

TG has raised $4m from eager traders, with more contributions flowing in after players wager $45m

Competitor Rollbit is getting worried as it looks over its shoulder at the new upstart threatening to eat its lunch.

Forty percent of the total token supply of 100 million $TGC is on offer to the public in presale. The token price increases by $0.005 every five days until the hard cap of $5m is reached.

There are two days to go before the next increase, with the $TGC token currently priced at $0.185. The presale is now more than 80% completed.

TG

is shaping up to be the next GameFi crypto to explode, just like Rollbit. The new gambling and gaming ecosystem has a number of advantages over Rollbit, such as fee-free passive income from staking.

In addition, it is head and shoulders above Web2 legacy online casinos as far as onboarding and ease of use go. TG players can gamble easily using their Telegram account and a crypto-funded wallet to get up and running.

Furthermore, buy the $TGC token in presale and you can immediately stake

your newly purchased tokens to earn a generous 158% (APY). There are also exclusive benefits for presale buyers active on the platform.

After launch NFTs will be made exclusively available to presale buyers, plus juicy rewards for high-roller presalers who invest $5,000 or more.

Whales are buying $TGC – maybe you should too

As the TG closes in on its hard cap goal of $5 million the rate of fundraising is accelerating all the time, so there really is no time to lose to lock in the lowest prices and avoid disappointment if the presale closes early.

Whale buyers are turning up in force to make sure they get a piece of the action. On December 7 one whale purchased 14 ETH worth of $TGC, which at the time was valued at $31k:

The following day another whale turned up, this time putting down $56k worth of ETH (23.88) to secure their pot of $TGC tokens:

Unlike many presales, TG already has a product in the market that is attracting users and generating revenue. If you are among the growing band of gamers already using TG, then you can benefit from the new referral program in which 10% commission can be earned on all invited players:

And if that is not enough enticement to get involved in the casino, live events and sportsbook platform, there is also an airdrop, which the team announced on November 10 of 16% of the total token supply, taking place in four stages. Full details are available on Telegram .





TG is safe and secure –

licensed, audited, and KYC'd

TG is one of the few Telegram casinos that can boast a Curaçao gambling license , making it a safe bet for investors and players alike.

The project is also verified by Assure DeFi and was issued with its KYC certificate in November. The KYC certificate means the team member managing the verification application has passed rigorous and multiple ID checks –

a far more robust process than checking ID details on professional social networks like LinkedIn.

In addition, security firm Coinsult has conducted an audit

of the project's smart contract and no major issues were flagged.

Crypto media is lining up for the next big thing in GameFi

Leading crypto experts and analysts are cheering for TG

as the next big thing in GameFi, presumably because they see the attractiveness of its many unique selling points.

Crypto influencers making a noise for TG include Eric Cryptoman , Poe , Sibel , Erik Stevens , CTM , CheatCoiner , Wizard of Soho

and Dogen .

Indeed, Eric Cryptoman has invested his own money in the project, such is his commitment and belief, but do your own research.

A recent X post shows that he is confident that TG has what it takes to take market share from Rollbit:





TG's buyback and staking rewards eclipse Rollbit

The TG

platform has a unique buyback program that allows $TGC token holders to effectively share in the profits made by the platform.

A percentage of daily profits will be used to fund a buyback mechanism in which 40% of the allotted funds get burned and 60% to community rewards. The burn program is price-supportive because it increases the scarcity, and therefore the value, of the remaining $TGC tokens.

Meanwhile, those who choose to buy and stake today can earn 158% annual percentage yield (APY). Nearly 76% of all purchased $TGC has now been staked and rewards of nearly 5 million $TGC has been paid out. 20.2 million $TGC tokens have been staked. Total rewards paid out amounts to 5,764,906 $TGC at the time of writing.

The APY is set dynamically, depending on how much is deposited into the staking contract and the proportion held in each wallet.



Rollbit ($RLB) hit its all-time high price on November 14 of $0.2957 but has since fallen to $0.1948. However, in line with other altcoins it has been pumping of late, up 19% in the past 24 hours.

Rollbit coin is up more than 20,000% since July last year according to Coinmarketcap data, so imagine how high TG 's price could go, given its many advantages over $RLB.

Rollbit's continuing success is indicative of the value being created in the crypto gaming sector. Blockchain technology is perfectly suited to provide the transparency and security required to assure trust ino online gambling products.

Although Rollbit does offer reduced fees for $RLB holders, and if token holders stake $RLB they are rewarded with entry into its lotteries, there is no passive income stream like TG's.

Also, Rollbit has no high-roller rewards, providing TG with yet another competitive edge.

Presale high-roller rewards are enticing:

If you buy $5,000 or more $TGC tokens in the presale you will receive these major NFT rewards:



50% staked tokens bonus from

buybacks

10%

casino credits 5x wagering

5%

rakeback on house edge every week (double for $TGC)

Seasonal rewards Commemorative limited edition NFT

The staked token bonus multiplies the staking rewards from token buybacks, which start when the token launches. Reward distributions begin when $TGC is launched.

There are two more high-roller reward tiers for players wagering $100,000 or more (Gold) or $250,000 or more (Diamond).

200% rakeback and 25% net cash-back for bets placed with $TGC – price could pump 100x

Helping to fuel user growth has been the 200% rakeback bonus of up to 10 ETH. Players are able to place bets across the TG Casino

bot using top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin Tether (USDT).

However, players betting using the $TGC token become eligible for a 25% cashback on net losses.

Net cashback on losses and the 200% rakeback bonus incentivizes buy pressure for $TGC while offering a chance to balance high-risk wagers with a layer of protection.

Keeping you in the game for longer, crypto gambling enthusiasts are now flocking to the TG Casino platform to make the most of their gambling balance.

Stay in touch with TG on its Telegram channel

and X accounts so you never miss the latest presale news and product developments.

YouTuber Crypto V.O. has told than 300,000 subscribers, thinks TG will be 'the next 100x presale gem'. With 16,000 having watched his video there are likely many more who now agree with him:

Is This the Next 100x Pre-sale Gem?

Another crypto YouTuber making a name for himself reckons TG could be the ultimate crypto game-changer .

Crypto media is taking notice too. Coinpedia , Business Insider , Cryptonews

and Finbold

are some of the financial media outlets covering the latest GameFi sensation.

With revenues already exploding, TG

is one of the best altcoin opportunities for life-changing returns on investment from a relatively modest outlay, but FOMO is building so there's no time to lose.

