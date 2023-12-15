(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menopause - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Menopause, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Menopause market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Menopause market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM, Menopause market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current Menopause treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Menopause treatment landscape, focusing on various aspects such as treatment options, epidemiology, marketed drugs, emerging therapies, market outlook, drug uptake, pipeline development activities, key opinion leader views, qualitative analysis, market access, and reimbursement scenarios.

It covers the following key areas:



Introduction to Menopause Treatment: An overview of the goals and methods of treating menopause, including hormone replacement therapy and non-hormonal therapies.

Menopause Epidemiology: An analysis of the prevalence of menopause in various regions, including age-specific and stage-specific distribution of women in menopause.

Menopause Drug Chapters: Detailed insights into marketed drugs and emerging therapies for menopause treatment, including pharmacological actions, clinical trials, agreements, and more.

Drug Class Insights: Discussion of various drug classes used for menopause management, such as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Antidepressants, Gabapentin, and Vaginal Estrogens.

Menopause Market Outlook: Evaluation of the market size and growth potential, considering factors like the approval of new drugs and the shift from hormonal to non-hormonal therapies.

Menopause Drugs Uptake: Analysis of the expected uptake of emerging therapies in the market and their impact on existing treatments.

Pipeline Development Activities: Insights into the pipeline for menopause treatments, including clinical trial details and key players involved.

KOL Views: Expert opinions from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the field, providing insights into treatment patterns and emerging therapies.

Qualitative Analysis: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, and safety evaluations of therapies, helping understand the overall treatment landscape. Market Access and Reimbursement: Examination of the accessibility and reimbursement scenarios for menopause treatments, including cost-effectiveness considerations and government prescription drug programs.

Market Insights



What was the Menopause total market size, the market size by therapies, and market share (%) distribution in 2019, and how would it all look in 2032? What are the contributing factors for this growth?

What unmet needs are associated with the current treatment market of Menopause?

What will be the impact of the DUAVEE patent expiry in the market?

How will DONESTA compete with the existing therapies for Menopause during the study period?

Which drug is going to be the largest contributor in 2032?

What are the pricing variations among different geographies for approved and off-label therapies? How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights



What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Menopause? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Menopause?

What is the historical and forecasted Menopause patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why do only limited patients appear for diagnosis?

Which type of Menopause is more prevalent and why? What factors are affecting the diagnosis of the indication?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies



What are the current options for treating Menopause? What are the current guidelines for treating Menopause in the US and Europe?

How many companies are developing therapies for treating Menopause?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for treating Menopause?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Menopause?

What is the cost burden of approved therapies on the patient?

Patient acceptability in terms of preferred treatment options as per real-world scenarios?

What are the country-specific accessibility issues of expensive, recently approved therapies? Focus on reimbursement policies. What are the 7MM historical and forecasted markets of Menopause?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Viramal Limited

Simbec Research

Estetra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Bayer|Nerre Therapeutics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

MenoGeniX

QUE Oncology Fervent Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Country-wise Menopause Market Overview

3.1. Country-wise Market Share (%) Distribution of Menopause in 2019

3.2. Country-wise Market Share (%) Distribution of Menopause in 2032

4. Menopause Market Overview by Class

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Menopause by Class in 2019

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Menopause by Class in 2032

5. Methodology of Menopause Epidemiology and Market

6. Executive Summary of Menopause

7. Key Events

8. Disease Background and Overview

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Risk factors of VMS

8.3. Etiology

8.4. Types

8.5. Symptoms

8.6. Staging of Reproductive Aging

8.7. Diagnosis

8.7.1. Diagnosis Algorithm

8.7.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

8.7.2.1. NICE Recommendations for Diagnosis of Perimenopause and Menopause

8.7.2.2. The North American Menopause Society Recommendations for Clinical Care of Midlife Women

8.8. Treatment and Management of Menopause

8.9. Treatment Algorithm

8.9.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.9.2. Treatment and Management Guidelines

8.9.2.1. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Recommendations

8.9.2.2. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Guidelines

8.9.2.3. The North American Menopause Society Recommendations for Clinical Care of Midlife Women

8.9.2.4. The American Academy of Family Physicians

8.9.2.5. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommendations for Diagnosis of Perimenopause and Menopause

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.2.1. Number of Women in Menopause

9.2.2. Age-specific Distribution of Women in Menopause

9.2.3. Vasomotor Symptoms of Women in Menopause

9.2.4. Moderate-to-severe VMS in Women in Menopause

9.2.5. Treatment Rate for Women in Menopause

9.3. Total Number of Women in Menopause in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Marketed Drugs by Class

11.3. DUAVEE/DUAVIVE (bazedoxifene acetate/conjugated estrogens): Pfizer/Ligand Pharmaceuticals

11.4. VEOZAH (fezolinetant): Astellas Pharma

11.5. BIJUVA / BIJUVE (estradiol and progesterone): TherapeuticsMD

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Transdermal Estradiol Cream (VML-0203): Viramal Limited/Simbec Research

12.3. DONESTA (E4, Estetrol): Estetra/Mithra Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Elinzanetant (BAY3427080): Bayer|Nerre Therapeutics Ltd.

12.5. MT-8554 (Elismetrep): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

12.6. MNGX-100 (Filgrastim/G-CSF): MenoGeniX

12.7. Q-122 (MSX-122): QUE Oncology

12.8. FP-101: Fervent Pharmaceuticals

13. Menopause: Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3. Market Outlook

13.4. Conjoint Analysis

13.5. Total Market Size of Menopause in the 7MM

13.6. Market Size of Menopause by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1. The United States

17.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

17.2. In EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. The United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.3.1. MHLW

