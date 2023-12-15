Suhana Reveals SRK's Advice: 'Just Listen To The Director & Your Heart'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' revealed the one piece of advice she received from her father for her first day at the set of the film.

Suhana plays Veronica "Ronnie" Lodge in the teen musical drama. The diva had graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', along with the director Zoya and other star cast Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

During the conversation, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan said: "She is Suhana. For the unawares, Suhana is SRK's daughter. Suhana when your family came to know, when you told them that you'll grace KBC, what advice did SRK or Gauri Khan give you? Aside from the advice, what did he tell you about me? He must have misinformed you about me!"

Suhana laughed and said: "They didn't say anything bad. But they asked me to remind you that you have played the role of his father so just ask me easy questions. Please remember that."

The young actress was referring to the 2001 family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'

Amitabh responded: "Since they have asked me to ask easy questions,but it's a game so l have to ask all kinds of questions."

The 'Brahmastra' actor then said: "Suhana, when you went for the first day of the shoot,what did SRK tell you? "

Suhana said: "I'm embarrassed now."

Big B shared: "Parents always offer some advice. Especially if they're in the same profession."

Suhana continued: "He asked me to focus on two voices on the set. Just listen to two things while on the set. Firstly, your director. And secondly, your heart. And the rest will fall into place."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

--IANS

sp/kvd