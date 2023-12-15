Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report 2023-2030: Significant Potential Emerging In Defense, Medical And Uavs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Fiber Optic Sensors estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Intrinsic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Extrinsic segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on Fiber Optic Sensors, highlighting their significance in the fight against COVID-19. It explores the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report offers a detailed introduction to Fiber Optic Sensors, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of their applications and evolution. It distinguishes between extrinsic and intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors and categorizes them by various types. The report traces the market's evolution over the years and identifies the high-growth segment of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors.

Market outlook is a key focus, providing insights into the future of Fiber Optic Sensors and their potential growth prospects. The report also highlights recent market activity, offering a snapshot of developments and trends in the Fiber Optic Sensors market. Additionally, it spotlights world brands that have made significant contributions to the industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Fiber Optic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$833.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Investments in Smart City Projects Augur Well

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

High Demand Anticipated for 5G Optical Sensing Technologies

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type Network Latency (Milliseconds)

Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

Fiber Optic Sensors Augment AI-Based Analysis

World Market for AI-based Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Fiber Optic Sensors Seek Role in Industry 4.0 Environments

Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Progressive Developments to Spur Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Startups Venture into Development of Promising Optical Fiber Sensor Technologies

Aviation Technology Displays Striking Leap Forward with Fiber Optic Sensors

Deep Dive into Primary Applications of Fiber Optic Sensors in Aerospace Industry

Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand

Global Aircrafts Fleet (in Units) for Years 2020, 2021, 2026, & 2031P

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020 Year Growth Rate (%)

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Increasing Focus on Guidance and Control of Munitions Drive Applications in Defense Sector

A Review of Military and Defense Spending in Select Countries Amid the Pandemic

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Opportunity with Significant Potential

Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Advantageous for Space Applications

Fiber Optic Sensing Holds Bright Future in Oil & Gas Industry with Diverse Applications

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing for Kick Detection

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Increasing IoT Adoption in Oil and Gas Industry Widens Opportunities

Pipeline Monitoring: A Growing Application

DAS Finds Increasing Adoption

Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures Builds Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector

Resurgence in Infrastructure Investments to Boost Demand for Fiber Optic Sensing for Enhanced Efficiency in Infrastructure Monitoring

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Industrial Sector Offers Wide Opportunities

Telecom Sector: The Traditional End-Use Application Area

VR Ecosystem Emerges as Key Sphere for Implementation of Fiber Optic Sensors

FO-DTS Finds Use in Environmental Applications

Revival in the Automotive Industry to Sustain Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Electric Vehicles Present Significant Scope for Implementation of Fiber Optic Sensors

Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025

FOG-based IMUs to Make Big Gains in Autonomous Vehicles Vertical

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Energy Sector: A Growing End-Use Opportunity

Fiber Optic Sensors Gain Demand as the World Increasingly Harnesses the Power of Wind

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Bio Medical Applications Offer Significant Opportunities

Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with Fiber Optic Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors for Health Monitoring

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation: Key for Constant Growth

Fraunhofer IPT Offers High-end Fiber Optic Sensors for Automotive Engineering, Medical and Microsystems Technology Fields

Gallium Arsenide Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors for MRI Scanning Application from Rugged Monitoring

Optical Fiber Sensing Built on EWA Reducing Costs: A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers

