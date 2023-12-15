AICF Gets A.K Verma As The New Interim Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) With the office bearers elections slated early next year, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has appointed Ajeet Kumar Verma as the Interim Secretary.

In a communication to the chess administrators AICF President Sanjay Kapoor announced the appointment of Verma as the Interim Secretary.

Kapoor said Verma was appointed as the Interim Secretary under the powers vested with him and the latter will hold office till the office bearers for 2024-2027 are elected.

Verma is the Secretary, Delhi Chess Association.

The position fell vacant on November 15 when Vipnesh Bhardwaj attained the age of 70.

Kapoor said that the AICF Secretary has to fulfill several important responsibilities as the elections are around the corner.

Bharadwaj who was then a Vice President of AICF was appointed as the Interim Secretary on August 23, 2022 as the post fell vacant after the Supreme Court had ordered that Bharat Singh Chauhan – who was declared as the winner in the elections held in 2021 – can hold the post only till August 15, 2022 so that the impending Chess Olympiad could be conducted smoothly in Chennai.

Prior to the apex court's order on 2.6.2022, the Delhi High Court unseated Chauhan as AICF Secretary as his election violated the National Sports Development Code.

Ravindra Dongre, who had contested for the Secretary post against Chauhan had filed a case in the Delhi High Court against the latter's election.

Dongre said the provisions of the National Sports Code should be followed. The Delhi High Court had unseated Chauhan as his election was against the National Sports Code.

The apex court had said Chauhan's tenure as AICF Secretary can be only till August 15, 2022 and the High Court will pass a fresh order after giving opportunities to all concerned within four weeks.

On August 22, 2022 the Delhi High Court reiterated its earlier order of unseating Chauhan.

Chauhan stood for re-election and as per the National Sports Development Code, an office-bearer for a second successive tenure should secure a majority of not less than two-third of the votes polled.

In case of default, the candidate would be deemed to have lost the elections and the position would thereafter be filled by normal procedure from amongst candidates other than the office-bearer seeking re-election.

A similar situation had arisen in 1985 but for the AICF's President post.

"In 1985 elections in AICF, late B. Varma, president contested for re-election. He was opposed by industrialist, the late N. Mahalingam. While Varma got more votes, he could not muster a two-third majority. Then Mahalingam, the only contestant, became the president," International Master Atanu Lahiri had told IANS.

Lahiri said that Dongre was the only contestant for the secretary's post in the elections held in 2021.

"In 1985 two factions fought the elections. As Varma did not secure two-third majority he went out. And as there was no other contestant for the President post other than Mahalingam, he assumed charge as the head of AICF. Had there been more than two contestants then there would have been a reelection," Dongre had said.

As per the AICF's rules, the vacancies of office-bearers that may arise by resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the President and such nominated person shall hold the office till the next General Body meeting.

“The Secretary post fell vacant not by resignation or death. But due to the Delhi High Court saying Chauhan's election was not as per the National Sports Code,” Dongre had told IANS earlier.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at ...)

--IANS

vj/dan