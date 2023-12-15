One Israeli Soldier Killed, Four Injured In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- At least one Israeli soldier was killed and four others seriously injured in the south and north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces said on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the occupation forces announced that eight soldiers were seriously injured during battles south and north of the Gaza Strip.
