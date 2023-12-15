Japan Decided To Support World Food Programme (WFP) On Provision Of Food Assistance In Rwanda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Government of Japan announces its support to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Rwanda's programme for providing food assistance to asylum seekers and Rwandan returnees, amounting to USD 1.2 million.



financial support from the people of Japan to WFP was swiftly approved by the Japanese Diet to respond to urgent needs of asylum seekers and Rwandan returnees in in-kind food assistance, aiming to ensure the access to adequate and nutritious food. The situation in food security deteriorated due to the increase in prices of goods such as food and fuel, which has brought aversive effects to asylum seekers and Rwandan returnees who are largely depending on WFP's humanitarian food assistance.



“This generous support from Japan is vital as the growing needs in Rwanda surpass WFP's current funding to help refugees and asylum seekers with food assistance. We sincerely appreciate Japan's crucial contribution, which helps meet the basic needs of many people fleeing from violence and insecurity,” comments Mr. Andrea BAGNOLI, WFP Rwanda Country Director.



The Embassy of Japan expresses its great pleasure that, through WFP, Japan will contribute to address the needs for vulnerable people such as asylum seekers and refugees by providing food assistance, ensuring access to nutrition services, and increasing economic opportunities for both refugees and host communities. Japan's assistance is underpinned by the concept of“Human Security in the new era” that is articulated in the Development Cooperation Charter of Japan, highlighting in particular“Human-centered cooperation” and“Solidarity” with various actors. In this regard, this collaboration with WFP embodies the concept of“Solidarity” in this humanitarian situation.

Japan highly acknowledges the tireless efforts and dedications made by the Government of Rwanda and WFP in response to urgent humanitarian needs, and Japan remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable people.

