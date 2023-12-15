President Barrow Presides Over The 29Th Cabinet Session, HAPPENING NOW

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Presiding over the 29th

Session of Cabinet at the State House in Banjul, President Adama Barrow is currently leading discussions on presentations by Honourable Ministers for Finance and Economic Affairs, Tourism and Culture, Interior, and Justice.

The topics for Cabinet discussions and consideration include The Gambia National Audit Office Amendment Bill 2023, Repeal of the Public Enterprise Act, Regulation of Usages of Personal Residence for Tourist Accommodation and Expatriate Rentals in The Gambia, National Security Council Bill 2023 and a Proposal on the Recovery of Funds and Assets Illicitly taken from The Gambia, amongst other businesses.

