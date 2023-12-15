Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Receives United Arab Emirates (UAE) Delegation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Wavel Ramkalawan received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at State House yesterday morning, led by the

Charge d' Affaires for UAE in Seychelles, Mr Ahmed Alneyadi, to initiate discussions on how the UAE Government can offer certain special assistance to Seychelles following the flooding and landslide incidents as well as the CCCL explosion.

Following discussions, the delegation guided by President Ramkalawan, visited some of the affected sites around the island and one of the shelters currently hosting some of the citizens who have been temporarily relocated.

Members of UAE delegation included the Chairman of The Emirates Red Crescent, HH Dr. Hamdan Almazrouei, the General Secretary of The Emirates Red Crescent, HH Rashed Almansoori,

Advisor to the Crown Prince Court, HE Dr Haman Almazrouei, Official of the Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi Mr. Abdulla Almazrouei,

Director of Project Management and International Development, Mr Ahmed Alhajeri, and Senior Engineer, Mr Ahmed Alhammadi.

Also present were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, the Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Rose Marie Hoareau, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Mrs Devika Vidot,

Members of the National Assembly (MNA) for the four main districts affected, Hon. Sandy Arrisol for Bel Ombre, Hon. John Hoareau for Beau Vallon, Hon. Regina Esparon for Glacis and the Chief Executive Officer for the Seychelles Infrastructure Agency (SIA) Mr Jitesh Shah.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.