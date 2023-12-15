Cyberpeace Foundation Hosts Dialogue On Child Safety And Cyber Space: Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 14th December 2023 - CyberPeace Foundation, a leading organization in the field of cybersecurity and digital peace, organised a crucial dialogue on the topic \"Child Safety and Cyber Space: Challenges and Opportunities\" on December 12th. The event took place at Srinagar and delved into the theme of \"Unraveling the Web of Safety in the Era of Misinformation and Deepfakes.\"



The dialogue aimed to address the pressing issues surrounding child safety in the digital realm and explore potential solutions to ensure a secure online environment for children. The event commenced with discussions on awareness and sensitization regarding cyber issues, challenges, and control mechanisms. Special emphasis was placed on making the digital space safe for children, aligning with the broader goal of fostering a secure and sustainable cyber ecosystem.



Founder of CyberPeace Foundation, Vineet Kumar, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, \"Ensuring the safety of our children in the digital space is not just a responsibility; it is a necessity. Through this dialogue, we aim to foster a collaborative approach to address the challenges the evolving cyber landscape poses. Together, we can create a safer and more secure online environment for our children.\"



Speaking about this dialogue Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Advisory Council, CyberPeace and Former Senior Director of Cyber Law Division and GP Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said- \"Ensuring child safety in cyberspace demands our unwavering commitment to unravel the intricate web of challenges posed by the misuse of advanced technology, misinformation, and deepfakes. As we navigate this digital era, let us forge a path that safeguards our children\'s well-being, guided by the principles of ethical use, awareness, and technological innovation.\"



One of the key highlights of the event was a discussion on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, led by Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Advisory Council Member of CyberPeace and Former Director of the Cyber Law Division at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).



Taking a localized approach, the dialogue contextualize the challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir, providing insights into region-specific concerns. The subsequent panel discussion, titled \"The Need to Create First Responders for a Secure and Sustainable Cyber-Ecosystem,\" brought together experts and thought leaders to explore proactive measures for ensuring cyber safety.



\"Deepfakes and misinformation wield a particularly insidious impact on children, distorting their perception of reality. This not only jeopardizes their trust in information but also exposes them to potential manipulation and psychological distress. As we unravel the complexities posed by new digital threats, notably by prioritising child safety in the digital landscape, we pave the way for a future where our youth can explore the vast potential of the online world securely.\" said, Dr. Shazia Manzoor, Head, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir.



\"Perceiving online safety as a paramount concern for our youth, I acknowledge collaborative efforts with CyberPeace, a prestigious organization adept at addressing cyber issues and fostering mass awareness for cyber safety. In Jammu and Kashmir, sensitize our youth by organizing programs at the school and district levels. Understanding the expansive nature of the cyber world is crucial for responsible usage in the digital landscape. Cellphones, though essential devices, can be unwittingly weaponized, posing cyber threats. Therefore, accessing anything in the digital realm must be approached with sensibility, accuracy, and a commitment to safety.\" said, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, Director, Reform Foundation.



The participants also got benefit from a training session covering day-to-day tools for cybersecurity, followed by interactive Q&A sessions to address queries and concerns from the audience. The day culminates with a briefing on the CyberPeace Corps initiative and closing remarks.



The CyberPeace Foundation invites all stakeholders, including policymakers, educators, parents, and the general public, to participate in this evergoing campaign led by CyberPeace Foundation for the digital safety of the netizens and contribute to the ongoing efforts to make cyberspace safer for the younger generation.

