New Azerbaijan Party Establishes Central Election Headquarters

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The central
election headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been
established, Trend reports.
Such decision was adopted during an extended meeting of the
party's leadership today.
The headquarters has included 21 people.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
