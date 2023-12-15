               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Azerbaijan Party Establishes Central Election Headquarters


12/15/2023 5:19:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The central election headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been established, Trend reports.

Such decision was adopted during an extended meeting of the party's leadership today.

The headquarters has included 21 people.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

