Azerbaijan Allocates Funds To Overhaul Roads In Baku's Narimanov District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures
for the overhaul of roads in the Narimanov district of Baku city,
Trend reports.
The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been
allocated 600,000 manat ($352,940) from the funds specified in
subparagraph 1.31.25 of the "Distribution of funds provided in the
state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state
capital investment (investment expenditures)" approved by
Presidential Decree No. 3720 of January 23, 2023, to carry out road
repairs in Baku's Narimanov district.
The decree tasked the Ministry of Finance with securing the
finance indicated in the decree and the Cabinet of Ministers with
dealing with the difficulties raised by the decree.
