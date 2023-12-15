Azerbaijan Railways Renews Baku's Trains With Stadlers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The delivery of
four diesel trains to Baku is scheduled for the end of this year,
from a total of six FLIRT electric trains and four diesel trains to
be purchased under a contract signed in November 2019 between
Azerbaijan Railways and the Swiss "Stadler Rail Group" company,
Trend reports.
A total of two trains have already been delivered to Baku
Passenger Station.
Each FLIRT single-deck train has 5 carriages with a passenger
capacity ranging from 236-270 persons. Standard and first class
seats (8 seats) are available on the trains. The new diesel trains
use power generated by their own engine and are not connected to
the catenary network. This, in turn, permits the train to run
normally and on time, independent of any technical issues with the
overhead catenary.
The trains are outfitted with cutting-edge safety technologies
and a variety of novel mechanisms. For example, the train has the
Block-5 system, which is in charge of passenger transportation
safety. One of the most important characteristics of this system is
the ability to track the trajectory of another train ahead of it
that is equipped with the same system and modify the speed if there
is a threat to traffic safety.
At the same time, if there are any health issues with the
drivers while the train is moving, the Block-5 system assists in
safely stopping the train, avoiding any unfavorable scenarios in
terms of safe transportation of passengers to their
destinations.
Fluidmesh technology is also used in the new FLIRT trains. This
system is critical in maintaining continuous high-speed Internet
connection on trains. In addition, the multimedia system installed
in trains provides passengers with a pleasant travel experience by
allowing them to watch various entertainment programs while on the
move.
Another benefit of the new FLIRT trains is the inclusion of a
wagon bar. Passengers traveling to the regions can utilize this car
to purchase hot and cold drinks, as well as snacks.
After passing the necessary testing processes on the road
infrastructure, these two trains brought to Baku will be available
for passenger usage in spring 2024.
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.