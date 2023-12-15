World Association Of Investment Promotion Agencies Elects AZPROMO As Its Regional Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Azerbaijan
Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has been elected
regional director for Central Asia of the World Association of
Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), AZPROMO deputy executive
director Zohrab Gadirov told reporters, Trend reports.
"AZPROMO was elected as the Association's regional director for
Central Asia for the third time during the WAIPA Steering Committee
elections in New Delhi," he said.
According to him, in other results, Invest India was elected
president of WAIPA, while Switzerland Global Enterprise and Kuwait
Direct Investment Promotion Organization were elected
vice-presidents of the association.
"The return of AZPROMO to the Steering Committee will allow the
organization to participate in WAIPA's strategic decisions, such as
acquiring and sharing international best practices in investment
promotion, as well as establishing plans for joint seminars and
trainings in this area," he said
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.