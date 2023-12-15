Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Supplies Of New Stadler Trains Until 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan will receive four new diesel trains from the Swiss Stadler Rail Group by the end of this year, Executive Head of the Passenger Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Azer Farajov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Farajov, these trains will be delivered in accordance with the contract agreed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Stadler Rail Group in November 2019.

Farajov stated that the delivered trains are capable of achieving a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour, but that the suggested maintained speed will be no more than 140 kilometers per hour for safety reasons.

He went on to say that the new diesel trains run on electricity generated by their engines, which ensures their independence from the contact network and allows them to stay on schedule even if the network experiences technical difficulties.

After passing the necessary testing processes on the road infrastructure, the trains shipped to Baku will be ready for passenger use in spring 2024.

