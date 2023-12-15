Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Supplies Of New Stadler Trains Until 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan will
receive four new diesel trains from the Swiss Stadler Rail Group by
the end of this year, Executive Head of the Passenger
Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Azer Farajov
told reporters, Trend reports.
According to Farajov, these trains will be delivered in
accordance with the contract agreed between Azerbaijan Railways
CJSC and Stadler Rail Group in November 2019.
Farajov stated that the delivered trains are capable of
achieving a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour, but that the
suggested maintained speed will be no more than 140 kilometers per
hour for safety reasons.
He went on to say that the new diesel trains run on electricity
generated by their engines, which ensures their independence from
the contact network and allows them to stay on schedule even if the
network experiences technical difficulties.
After passing the necessary testing processes on the road
infrastructure, the trains shipped to Baku will be ready for
passenger use in spring 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.