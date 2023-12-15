(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Initiatives
aimed at strengthening the resilience of the personnel reserve,
enhancing the public influence of the teaching profession, and
evaluating the activities of educators are well-received by the
public, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which
started in Baku.
"Since the commencement of the implementation of the“State
Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of
Azerbaijan," there has been an expansion in the application of
innovative initiatives across all pillars and levels of education.
Special attention is consistently given to advancing management in
the education system in line with progressive global practices,
improving our universities' positions in international rankings,
and deepening the integration of education with science.
Initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of the personnel
reserve, enhancing the public influence of the teaching profession,
and evaluating the activities of educators are well-received by the
public.
The alignment of Azerbaijan's education system with progressive
international standards is instrumental in cultivating a
competitive human capital. The government provides comprehensive
support for our talented youth, facilitating their pursuit of
studies in prestigious higher education institutions abroad,"
President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.