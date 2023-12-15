(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of the personnel reserve, enhancing the public influence of the teaching profession, and evaluating the activities of educators are well-received by the public, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which started in Baku.

"Since the commencement of the implementation of the“State Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan," there has been an expansion in the application of innovative initiatives across all pillars and levels of education. Special attention is consistently given to advancing management in the education system in line with progressive global practices, improving our universities' positions in international rankings, and deepening the integration of education with science. Initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of the personnel reserve, enhancing the public influence of the teaching profession, and evaluating the activities of educators are well-received by the public.

The alignment of Azerbaijan's education system with progressive international standards is instrumental in cultivating a competitive human capital. The government provides comprehensive support for our talented youth, facilitating their pursuit of studies in prestigious higher education institutions abroad," President Ilham Aliyev said.