(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. By making
exceptional efforts to shape our courageous and triumphant sons,
who enabled our people to experience the joy of Victory, our
devoted teachers, I believe, will continue to exert their utmost
not only to impart excellent knowledge to the young generation but
also to foster the growth of the youth in the spirit of dedication
to national and moral values, as well as the ideology of
Azerbaijanism, President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which
started in Baku.
"The alignment of Azerbaijan's education system with progressive
international standards is instrumental in cultivating a
competitive human capital. The government provides comprehensive
support for our talented youth, facilitating their pursuit of
studies at prestigious higher education institutions abroad.
Following our brilliant victory in the Patriotic War, schools
built to the most modern standards are now in operation in the
liberated territories. The future-worthy citizens are studying in
these schools. The newly established Karabakh University will
undoubtedly rejuvenate the historical educational environment in
the region in the near future.
I am sure that your congress will make important decisions
through comprehensive discussions, bringing together the country's
intellectual potential for sustainable development in education
with a firm commitment to achieving strategic goals in the field of
education and reaching the objectives outlined in the First State
Program for the Great Return by conducting a thorough analysis of
the past," President Ilham Aliyev said.
