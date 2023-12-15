Active Preparations Underway To Kick Off Kambarata-1 HPP Construction - Kyrgyz President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. Intense preparations are underway for the commencement of construction on the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project in Kyrgyzstan, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during the second People's Kurultai, a national assembly involving citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

Zhaparov highlighted that the World Bank (WB) is currently preparing to allocate the necessary funds for the technical and economic substantiation of this project.

"Significant efforts are being made in the energy industry. Our tireless efforts have resulted in a significant rise in output as well as the development of new hydropower facilities, wind turbines, and solar power stations. In Kyrgyzstan, more than 30 small hydropower plants are being built," Zhaparov said.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1 HPP, slated to be one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia, will be situated on the Naryn River. It is designed to boast a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters. The plant is projected to generate an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members, government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

