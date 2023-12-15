               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Active Preparations Underway To Kick Off Kambarata-1 HPP Construction - Kyrgyz President


12/15/2023 5:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. Intense preparations are underway for the commencement of construction on the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project in Kyrgyzstan, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during the second People's Kurultai, a national assembly involving citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

Zhaparov highlighted that the World Bank (WB) is currently preparing to allocate the necessary funds for the technical and economic substantiation of this project.

"Significant efforts are being made in the energy industry. Our tireless efforts have resulted in a significant rise in output as well as the development of new hydropower facilities, wind turbines, and solar power stations. In Kyrgyzstan, more than 30 small hydropower plants are being built," Zhaparov said.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1 HPP, slated to be one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia, will be situated on the Naryn River. It is designed to boast a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters. The plant is projected to generate an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members, government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602459

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search