Active Preparations Underway To Kick Off Kambarata-1 HPP Construction - Kyrgyz President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. Intense
preparations are underway for the commencement of construction on
the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project in Kyrgyzstan, the
country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.
He made these remarks during the second People's Kurultai, a
national assembly involving citizens, local communities,
self-government bodies, and state authorities.
Zhaparov highlighted that the World Bank (WB) is currently
preparing to allocate the necessary funds for the technical and
economic substantiation of this project.
"Significant efforts are being made in the energy industry. Our
tireless efforts have resulted in a significant rise in output as
well as the development of new hydropower facilities, wind
turbines, and solar power stations. In Kyrgyzstan, more than 30
small hydropower plants are being built," Zhaparov said.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1
HPP, slated to be one of the largest hydropower projects in Central
Asia, will be situated on the Naryn River. It is designed to boast
a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic
meters. The plant is projected to generate an average of 5.6
billion kWh of electricity annually.
The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr
Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members,
government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is
underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.
