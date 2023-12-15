               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan CEC Meeting To Hold Tomorrow, December 16


12/15/2023 5:19:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A regular meeting of Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) will be held tomorrow, CEC informed Trend .

The meeting will consider several issues related to the extraordinary presidential election.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan on December 7. According to the decree, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602458

