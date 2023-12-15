Azerbaijan CEC Meeting To Hold Tomorrow, December 16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A regular
meeting of Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) will be
held tomorrow, CEC informed Trend .
The meeting will consider several issues related to the
extraordinary presidential election.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the
announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan
on December 7. According to the decree, extraordinary presidential
elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.
