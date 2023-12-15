Tusk And Polish Foreign Minister Congratulate Ukraine On EU Summit's Decision On Negotiations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk congratulated Ukraine on the EU summit's decision to open membership negotiations.

The new head of the Polish government wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we did it! I dedicate our today's decision on enlargement to your heroes who gave their lives for an independent and European Ukraine”, Tusk wrote.

In turn, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social network X that the dreams of Ukrainians, for which many people gave their lives, are coming true.

"Ukraine starts negotiations on EU membership. This is great news. We wholeheartedly congratulate our Ukrainian friends," the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote.

As reported, in Brussels, the European Council agreed on a decision to start EU negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. At the same time, Hungary vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU budget to help Ukraine.