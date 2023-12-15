Sirens Of Warning System Malfunctioned In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sirens of the warning system malfunctioned in Mykolaiv.
This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Today, a voltage drop occurred at some Ukrtelecom exchanges. As a result, the warning system malfunctioned, causing an emergency launch of electric sirens," the statement said.
It is noted that, in addition to electric sirens, information about the danger is now being provided through mobile applications.
Read also:
Border guards show how they downed Shaheds at night in Mykolaiv
region
As reported, at night, air defense forces and means destroyed eight enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN15122023000193011044ID1107602453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.