Sirens Of Warning System Malfunctioned In Mykolaiv

The sirens of the warning system malfunctioned in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, a voltage drop occurred at some Ukrtelecom exchanges. As a result, the warning system malfunctioned, causing an emergency launch of electric sirens," the statement said.

It is noted that, in addition to electric sirens, information about the danger is now being provided through mobile applications.

As reported, at night, air defense forces and means destroyed eight enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region.