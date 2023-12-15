Three Border Crossing Points From Poland Still Blocked - 2,600 Trucks Waiting To Enter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 2,600 trucks in queues at the border with Poland to enter Ukraine.

This was reported by State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko on the air of the United News nationwide telethon, Ukrinform says.

"The situation on the border with Poland is difficult. Three directions - Rava-Ruska, Krakivets, and Shehyni checkpoints - continue to be blocked by representatives of Polish carriers and farmers. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,600 trucks in queues at these three destinations towards Ukraine. Most of them are at the Shehyni checkpoint," Demchenko stated.

MEP: Border blockade serves only Kremlin's interests

He added that there is a positive trend at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which was unblocked on December 11 after 2 p.m.

According to Demchenko, the flow of trucks is gradually increasing in this direction.

"Yesterday, about 1,200 trucks crossed the line in both directions, more in the direction of Ukraine. These are the figures that were before the blockade, before November 6. There is still a fairly large number of vehicles in the queue, 1,700 in Poland towards Ukraine," the spokesman said.

He noted that there is no information yet on the lifting of the blockade in these three areas, and that the work being done by the Ukrainian government in this direction is expected to yield results.

2,600 trucks in line at border with

Demchenko added that as of this morning, 350 trucks were queuing up at the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary to cross into Ukraine. In general, traffic at the checkpoint is moving in both directions.

According to him, Slovak border guards reported that the border was temporarily unblocked after 10 p.m. on December 14.

"Slovak carriers stopped such actions for a while. It's hard to say for how long. But after 10 p.m., the trucks heading to Slovakia began to move. As of the morning, 130 trucks had crossed the border to leave Ukraine. The traffic of trucks moving to Ukraine from Slovakia is not blocked," Demchenko said.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

4,300 trucks in queues at Ukraine borders

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemyśl.

On December 11, Polish strikers unblocked the largest truck crossing point on the border with Ukraine - Yahodyn-Dorohusk.