In Tavria Direction, Enemy Keeps Up Number Of Attacks For Three Days In Row - Up To 80 Attacks Per Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense forces in the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops destroyed 414 Russian invaders and 23 units of enemy military equipment over the past day.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants do not reduce the number of combat engagements in the Tavria operational area. For three days in a row - about 80 assault actions daily. The vast majority of them are in the Donetsk region. Assault groups are mostly up to 20 people. They are also supported by armored vehicles. Yesterday the number of air strikes increased again, the enemy is using air bombs," he noted.

According to him, " in the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Russian invaders carried out 15 air strikes, conducted 76 combat engagements and fired 631 artillery shells over the past day."

Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Total enemy losses amounted to 414 people over the last day.

23 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, 10 armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems, three anti-tank guns, one UAV, four vehicles, two units of special equipment and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Another 20 units of enemy equipment were damaged.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 343,890 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022, 1,090 of them over the past day.